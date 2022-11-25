Gastonia. man arrested on attempted murder charges after shooting girlfriend, police say

A man in Gastonia is facing an attempted murder charge after a shooting that happened on Thanksgiving Day, police tell Channel 9.

Officers from Gastonia Police Department arrested 47-year-old Robert Adams after he shot his 39-year-old girlfriend following an argument outside their home yesterday morning.

The department shared a release early on Friday that said officers responded to a 9-1-1 call from a neighbor reporting the shooting and that the victim was on his porch suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest Thursday morning. The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Responding officers said that Adams shot the victim after an argument and was last seen walking through the neighborhood. Police quickly located Adams still walking in the area and arrested him.

Authorities say the gun believed to have been used in the shooting was found discarded outside a nearby home.

Adams is charged with first-degree attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon. He is being held without bond.

This is a developing story. Check back at wsoctv.com for updates.





