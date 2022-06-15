Gastonia man arrested on murder charge in Shelby man's death

A Gastonia man wanted on a murder charge related to the slaying of a Shelby man more than two weeks ago has been caught.

Gastonia Police officers and the U.S. Marshals Office took 41-year-old Terry Antonio Lomick into custody Tuesday without incident at a home in west Gastonia.

Lomick was booked into Gaston County Jail at 5:27 p.m. Tuesday without bond on charges of first-degree murder, discharging a weapon into occupied property and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. He will have a first court appearance in Gaston County District Court on Wednesday.

The U.S. Marshals Office had announced last week it was offering a $5,000 reward for Lomick's capture.

Gastonia Police say Lomick fatally shot Garreth Tomas Rondaz Bickham, 35, of Shelby, around 11:52 p.m. Friday, May 27, near the intersection of Rankin Avenue and North King Street.

Bickham died of a gunshot wound to his upper body. He was sitting in his car when he was shot, according to police.

Police have offered few details about the incident.

"This remains an active investigation. Detectives continue to work on a possible motive for this homicide and are working to determine how the victim and Lomick were known to each other," according to a statement released by Gastonia Police last week.

Bickham was the father of several children and was reportedly living in Gastonia with his girlfriend at the time of his slaying.

