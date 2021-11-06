Gastonia man arrested for shooting 69-year-old male

A Gastonia man faces an attempted murder charge related to the shooting of a 69-year-old man Thursday afternoon.

Christopher Levi Stewart, 44, was booked into Gaston County Jail under a $150,000 bond on charges related to the shooting, including assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury with intent to kill.

Gastonia Police officers responded to a call at 2:23 p.m. about a shooting that occurred at a home in the 700 block of West 19th Avenue, according to police.

Officers located a man inside the home suffering from a gunshot wound.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services transported the man to CaroMont Regional Medical Center for his injuries, which were reported as non life threatening.

Detectives identified Stewart as a suspect in the shooting and interviewed him at the Gastonia Police Department.

Detectives are continuing to determine the motive for the shooting and the relationship between Stewart and the victim.

