Gastonia man charged with murder in death of infant son

A Gastonia man is facing murder charges in the death of his son, who was less than a year old.

Robert Middleton Jr., 28, was booked into the Gaston County Jail on Friday without bond on charges of first-degree murder and child abuse causing severe bodily injury.

Police said Middleton fractured his son Deville Middleton’s skull. This led to a brain bleed and the child’s death.

According to arrest warrants obtained by our news partner the Gaston Gazette, the abuse happened between June 8 and June 21, but the day the boy died is unclear.

Middleton’s other baby son had similar injuries and survived, officials said.

No other information has been released on this case.

Middleton has several convictions in Mecklenburg County, according to the Gazette. He was convicted for violating a protective order in 2015 as well as for two counts of attempted first-degree arson in 2014.

In both cases, Middleton was given probation.