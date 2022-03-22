Gastonia man convicted again in fatal wreck

Vance Avery

In a military portrait that Kathy Avery keeps in her purse, her husband, Vance, looks the way he did when she met him more than 40 years ago — a young National Guardsman who narrowly missed serving in the Vietnam War.

"That's exactly what he looked like," she said. "I mean, he wasn't in uniform or anything, but this way I'll always remember him."

Vance Avery, 61, of Lincolnton, died in the hospital on Feb. 12, 2015, one week after a vehicle driven by Eric Wilson Taylor of Gastonia veered left of center on a road in Mount Holly and struck Avery's car.

Taylor, now 54, was found guilty on Monday on charges of second-degree murder and felony death by motor vehicle after a jury trial. It was his second trial in the case. He was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, a repeat of the results from his first trial.

Kathy Avery was present in the courtroom when the verdict was read, clutching a tissue as she sat and waited. Afterward, she said she was glad to have the trial over.

"It means the world. It's been going on now for seven years. Vance was killed in 2015. And it's just great to have it over with and done," she said.

The case against Taylor hinged largely on allegations that Taylor had been taking Xanax and using cocaine in the hours before the wreck. Prosecutors also alleged that he had been driving recklessly, and a witness to the wreck told jurors that Taylor veered over the centerline repeatedly before crashing into Avery's car.

Eric Wilson Taylor looks back from his seat during jury selection for his trial Tuesday morning, March 15, 2022 at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Assistant District Attorney Zachary Holeve pointed out that Taylor, who was taken to the hospital after the wreck, admitted to using cocaine and was found by hospital staff after the wreck to be dependent on Xanax, sedatives and opioids.

Taylor told his girlfriend after he was released from the hospital "that the police will be back with a warrant," Holeve said.

"He knew he was guilty then, and that's why he knew the police would be back," he said.

Story continues

Taylor should be convicted of murder, prosecutors argued, because he was speeding, driving recklessly, and impaired on cocaine and Xanax, and he was alleged to have done so knowing that his actions could kill someone.

Taylor's criminal and driving records were used against him in the case. He was convicted of second-degree murder, among other charges, in another fatal wreck in 1997.

Jeremy Smith, Taylor's defense attorney, tried to poke holes in the credibility of two of the state's main witnesses, Taylor's ex-girlfriend and a former friend. He pointed out that Taylor's ex-girlfriend wanted to be rid of him, while the former friend, who is serving time in prison in an unrelated case, is hoping his sentence will be reduced because he cooperated.

Smith also called into question the police investigation into the wreck, asking why the investigating officer did not ask a judge for a search warrant to test Taylor's blood for narcotics.

He said that the prosecution did not put hospital workers on the stand who could have testified about whether Taylor seemed impaired, adding that there was in fact no evidence that Taylor was high at the time of the wreck.

Jurors deliberated for a little less than an hour before reaching a verdict.

After the verdict was read, Taylor pleaded guilty to repeat felony death by motor vehicle and admitted his status as a violent habitual felon.

Kathy Avery holds a photo of her late husband, Vance, that she says she treasures because he looks as he did when she met him.

Kathy Avery said during the sentencing hearing that when their son left for college, Vance gave him a sticky note with a Dr. Seuss quote on it: "to the world you may be one person, but to one person you may be the world."

Their son kept the sticky note on his mirror.

Vance, Kathy said, was a loving father and an "unofficial mentor" to recent college graduates that he worked with at an engineering firm.

"He would never hesitate to stop and help them with their work," she said.

Taylor also spoke. With little inflection in his voice, he said, "I just sincerely hate this has happened," adding that he was "sincerely sorry for Ms. Avery's loss."

Taylor's mother left the courtroom in tears after the hearing was over.

Reporter Kara Fohner can be reached at 704-869-1850 or at kfohner@gannett.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia man convicted of murder in Mount Holly wreck