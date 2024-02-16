Gastonia man who dealt meth with his mom + sold illegally obtained guns headed to prison

A man who ran an armed methamphetamine drug trafficking ring with his mom, and another man, in Gastonia was sentenced in federal court on Thursday, authorities said in a press release.

Brett Scott Funderburk, 34, and Eric Eugene Allen, 42, were both sentenced after pleading guilty to several charges that included distribution of methamphetamine, according to the U.S. Attorney for the Western District of North Carolina.

Funderburk was sentenced to 15 years in prison, and Allen was sentenced to 10.

Funderburk’s mother, Melanie Mitchum Funderburk, 55, is awaiting sentencing after also pleading guilty to several charges, including distributing methamphetamine.

The press release said court documents and court proceedings showed that from March 2021 to April 2021, the Funderburks and Allen operated a drug conspiracy and distributed the drug in and around Gaston County.

The records also showed that Bret Funderburk was in possession of illegally obtained firearms, and sold firearms illegally while also selling meth. The release said he had previous criminal convictions and was prohibited from possessing firearms.

On March 10, 2021, the release said, Funderburk was engaged in a drug transaction while being in illegal possession of a Ruger LC9 pistol, and a stolen Ithaca Model 66 sawed-off shotgun. Funderburk sold the stolen sawed-off shotgun to another individual.

Later, on March 30, 2021, the release said, Funderburk, during another drug transaction, sold a Taurus PT738.38 caliber pistol he illegally possessed.

The two men are in federal custody.