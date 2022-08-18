Gastonia man faces charges in woman's death

A Gastonia man faces a felony death by motor vehicle charge after police say he was operating a truck while impaired and struck a woman who was sitting in his driveway who died four days later.

Ray Charles Weber, 53, of 1713 Davis Park Road, originally faced driving while impaired and reckless driving charges in the Saturday, Aug. 13, incident.

But when 33-year-old Whitney Jacklyn Calhoun of Gastonia died Wednesday at an area hospital, Gastonia Police added the charges of death by motor vehicle and operating a vehicle without a license.

Weber was booked into Gaston County Jail at 8:08 p.m. Wednesday under a $500,000 bond. Weber had been released on an unsecured bond on Aug. 13.

Police do not know the relationship, if any, between Weber and Calhoun, department spokesman Rick Goodale said.

"He lived at the house," Goodale said of Weber. "That's why he was pulling into the driveway."

Gastonia Police were called to Davis Park Road at 6:15 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 13, to investigate a reported assault. When officers arrived they found Calhoun sitting in the driveway, Goodale said. They questioned her, but she told them she had not been assaulted.

Officers allowed her to remain in the driveway while they talked to others inside the house.

Officers then saw a truck reportedly being driven by Weber pull into the driveway. When it appeared Weber did not see Calhoun sitting in the driveway, officers frantically waved their hands to try and get his attention.

But Weber ran into the woman, Goodale said.

Police do not know why Calhoun was at the property, but the people at the home told police before the incident that they wanted her removed from the property, Goodale said.

Police said they could not find anyone who had been assaulted at the property.

