A federal judge sentenced a Gastonia man to 15 years in prison on drug and gun convictions Tuesday

Kyle Williamson Auten, 37, was staying in a Gastonia hotel on Feb. 17, 2020, when officers with the Gaston County Police Department learned where he was after looking for him concerning an outstanding arrest warrant, according to court documents.

While serving the warrant in Auten's room, officers saw a firearm, methamphetatamine, marijuana, cash, digital scales and other drug paraphernalia, according to court documents. From Auten’s vehicle, law enforcement recovered a rifle, ammunition and more narcotics. Law enforcement also determined that the vehicle Auten was driving was stolen.

On June 1, 2021, Auten pleaded guilty to possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Auten is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia man gets 15 years for drug and gun convictions