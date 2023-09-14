Gastonia man given same sentence after stabbing girlfriend to death in 2016

A new sentencing hearing provided the same outcome for a Gastonia man who pleaded guilty to stabbing his girlfriend to death.

On Thursday morning, a judge gave Eduardo Rojas the exact same sentence he received just two years ago: 33 years behind bars.

An appeals court reviewed Rojas’ plea and concluded the previous judge did not take the defendant’s mental health problems into proper consideration, causing them to order resentencing.

Rojas testified during his appearance but was not able to sway the court.

