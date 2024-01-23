Gastonia man killed in vehicle crash in I-77

Jan. 23—A Gastonia man was killed Sunday evening when his vehicle crashed into a tractor trailer on Interstate 77 in in Iredell County.

The N.C. Highway Patrol responded to the accident at 4:20 p.m. Sunday on I-77 North near mile marker 39.

A 2020 Nissan Sentra was traveling north in the emergency lane on I-77, failed to adequately reduce speed and slammed into a 2014 Freightliner tractor trailer that was stopped in the emergency lane, said Master Trooper Christopher Casey, with the N.C. Highway Patrol.

The driver of the Sentra, Allante Nathaniel Watts, 28, of Gastonia, was pronounced dead at the scene, Casey said.

The driver of the tractor-trailer, Ramon Ledesma Verdecia-Viltres, 55, of Naples, Florida, was not injured.

The initial investigation does not indicate impairment to be a contributing factor.

During the investigation, I-77 was closed in the area for about three hours.

No charges are planned, Casey said.