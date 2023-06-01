Gastonia man pleads guilty in stabbing

Tyler McCuen enters the courtroom Thursday morning, June 1, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

A man who stabbed his stepfather in the neck during an argument pleaded guilty to a reduced charge and was sentenced to probation on the condition that he immediately seek mental health care when released from jail.

Tyler McCuen, 26, pleaded guilty to assault with a deadly weapon inflicting serious injury in the stabbing of his stepfather, who he attacked in September 2021, stabbing him in the neck and the chest with a pair of scissors.

Tyler McCuen stands before Judge David Phillips Thursday morning, June 1, 2023, at the Gaston County Courthouse.

Assistant District Attorney Stephanie Hamlin said that McCuen's stepfather has recovered, and he "really just wanted the defendant to get help."

McCuen was initially charged with attempted first-degree murder, but the charge was reduced as part of his plea bargain.

Superior Court Judge David Phillips sentenced McCuen to 30 months of supervised probation on the special condition that he report to Monarch, a mental health clinic in Gastonia, within 24 hours of being released from jail. He also ordered that the scissors used in the assault be destroyed.

McCuen spent 632 days in jail prior to his guilty plea.

