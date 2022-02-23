Gastonia man sentenced to 30 years on federal crack and gun charges

A Gastonia man received a 30-year prison sentence in federal court in Charlotte on drug and gun convictions.

Marcus Isaiah Curry, 39, was convicted in January 2021 and sentenced Tuesday by U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr.

On March 5, 2020, FBI agents and GPD officers executed a search warrant at Curry’s Gastonia residence and seized crack cocaine, powder cocaine, various chemicals and other supplies consistent with converting cocaine into crack cocaine and $1,800 in drug proceeds, according to court records.

Law enforcement also reported recovering from the residence two firearms, including an assault pistol loaded with an extended high-capacity magazine, a .45-caliber handgun capable of firing shotgun shells, and a 100-round capacity ammunition drum loaded with 76 rounds. Curry has multiple prior felony convictions and he is prohibited from possessing firearms or ammunition.

According to witness testimony, in addition to engaging in drug trafficking activities, law enforcement determined that Curry was planning to intimidate a witness.

On Jan. 22, 2021, a federal jury convicted Curry of four counts of distribution of crack cocaine, possession with intent to distribute cocaine and crack cocaine, possession of firearms in furtherance of drug trafficking, and possession of firearms by a convicted felon.

Curry is currently in federal custody and will be transferred to the custody of the federal Bureau of Prisons upon designation of a federal facility.

Judge gavel

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia man sentenced to 30 years on federal cocaine and gun charges