Gastonia man spends hours in tree avoiding arrest

A man climbed a tree and made police wait for hours before he was arrested.

Patrick Swann was found in a tree near Morgan Road in Mount Holly on Sunday.

Gaston County Police had to use drones to make sure Swann didn’t have weapons.

Eventually, the fire department used ladders to get him down from the tree, at which point he was arrested.

Swann had outstanding warrants for resisting arrest, obstructing a police officer and failure to appear for orders of arrest.

He is held on a $17,500 secured bond at the Gaston County Jail.

