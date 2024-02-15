Gastonia man struck and killed, driver charged

In the last minutes of his life, James Mitchell was walking home from a convenience store with a pack of cigarettes, a walk he had done countless times before.

Mitchell, 65, was struck and killed by a Ford F-250 on the 3600 block of South New Hope Road Jan. 28. Earlier this month, the driver of the pickup truck, 41-year-old David Allen Pope, was arrested and charged with death by motor vehicle, driving with a revoked license, failure to maintain lane control, and having unsafe tires.

Mitchell's longtime girlfriend, Vanessa Glenn, said that Mitchell, called "Fish" by friends and family, loved to dance and play harmonica.

"Everybody loved him, everybody. My family loved him. They adored him. He was so giving, so fun loving," she said.

Vanessa Glenn looks through old photos of her boyfriend of nearly 20 years, James Mitchell.

She said she met Mitchell around 20 years ago because they lived in the same neighborhood. They became friends, and the two have been in a relationship since around 2006.

"He could out dance me. He could do any kind of dance. He was so full of life. He smiled all the time," she said.

That morning, Mitchell told Glenn he was going to the store.

She told him she would cook breakfast while he was gone, and she did, chatting with a friend as she worked.

Sometime later, someone knocked on her door. It was her nephew's father, and he had Mitchell's phone with him.

"And he said, 'Well, come on. He's been hit by a car,'" she said. "And we got to the top of the road, and we couldn't go down there. You know, so much traffic. So I got out and walked down there. And they had him on the, the asphalt, the pavement, the lane, working on him. I think he had already transitioned."

Emergency medical workers took Mitchell away in an ambulance. Glenn followed, and she was told at CaroMont Regional Medical Center that Mitchell was dead.

She was also told that Mitchell was walking at the side of the road when he was hit.

"They say (Pope) veered off the road just like that. No skid marks on the asphalt. Hit about three mailboxes before he hit Fish," she said. "I think it was horrible. Something needs to be done. Justice needs to be served."

She wants to know what Pope was doing as he drove that caused him to hit Mitchell.

She is also concerned that Pope might get out of jail and flee the area. Pope has been charged with failing to appear in court seven times since May of 2023, according to jail records.

"I was taught not to hate anybody, and I don't hate him, but I hate what he done," Glenn said.

Pope is being held in Gaston County jail on a $100,000 bond.

