Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid III passes away

Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid speaks during the ribbon cutting ceremony for the newly renovated clubhouse at Rankin Lake Park Tuesday afternoon, May 18, 2021.

Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid III passed away on Thursday, Nov. 30.

While Reid’s family has asked for privacy and prayers as they grieve, the city released a statement in his honor late Thursday night.

North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper talks with Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid Friday morning, August 12, 2022, during a Nationwide Climate Resilience Funding Announcement held at Duhart Creek on East Franklin Boulevard.

“Mayor Reid was a pioneer and a compassionate leader who was truly passionate about our city, its residents, newcomers, and those who would experience new beginnings in the future,” the city said. “He was the city of Gastonia’s first elected African American mayor, whose career spanned nearly three decades in public service.”

Reid was a Gastonia native, graduating from Hunter Huss High School and going on to attend Gaston College where he studied Fire Science and Technology.

Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid speaks during the Erwin Center Ribbon Cutting Ceremony Tuesday afternoon, Oct. 24, 2023.

Reid recently established a scholarship at Gaston College as a token of his appreciation for the people and the program that helped him pay for his education.

After getting his degree, Reid became an assistant fire marshal in Mecklenburg County, and then his work returned to his hometown where he served 22 years as Mayor Pro Tem and city councilman before serving six years as Gastonia’s mayor.

“We are saddened at his death, and he will be dearly missed,” the city said.

Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid sings with “Image” during the Honey Hunters Community Day held Saturday, April 9, 2022.

Gastonia Mayor Walker Reid helps owners Lupe Torres and Modesta Vera cut the ribbon during the Grand Opening of Royal Dental Assistant Academy Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, at their location on Remount Road.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Mayor Walker E. Reid III passes away