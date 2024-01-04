Gastonia meth trafficker sentenced to 23+ years: DOJ

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man already on supervised release for other armed drug convictions is now facing over 23 years in prison, according to U.S. Attorney Dena J. King.

On Wednesday, January 3, Patrick Andrew Shomo, 42, was sentenced to 23 years and 10 months in prison for trafficking methamphetamine and violating his release, officials say.

According to authorities, Shomo trafficked methamphetamine in Gaston County and surrounding areas between December 2021 and February 2022.

Undercover law enforcement say they bought methamphetamine from Shomo and saw him sell the drugs to others. On December 15, 2021, authorities searched Shomo’s hotel room, finding digital drug scales, Xanax pills, fentanyl, more than half a kilogram of methamphetamine, and 17 rounds of ammunition.

At that time, Shomo was on federal supervised release following imprisonment for an armed drug trafficking, according to officials.

Authorities say that on February 15, 2022, they tried to arrest Shomo with a warrant for violating his release. Instead of surrendering, Shomo barricaded himself in his home with two fire arms. After several hours, Shomo was arrested and the firearms and more narcotics were seized from the home.

Officials report that on July 26, 2022, Shomo pleaded guilty to the following:

Conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine

Distribution of methamphetamine

Shomo is in federal custody, awaiting transfer to where he will serve time.

