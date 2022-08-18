Gastonia officers accused of stunning dog during veteran’s arrest won’t face charges, DA says

The two Gastonia police officers seen in body camera video during the arrest of a homeless veteran will not face charges, according to the Gaston County district attorney.

During a Tuesday meeting, a city council member read a statement from District Attorney Travis Page with the decision.

“Immediately after first viewing this footage in 2021, I consulted with the State Bureau of Investigation about a criminal investigation. I was of the opinion then, and remain of the opinion, that Officers Brooks and Taylor committed no acts of criminal wrongdoing,” Page said in a statement.

Gastonia police stopped Joshua Rohrer for allegedly panhandling on Cox Road in October 2021.

Rohrer said officers shocked his service dog with a stun gun during the arrest. The dog was hit and killed by a driver a few days later. He told Channel 9 that he believes that happened because the dog was still disoriented from the incident.

At the end of July, a judge ruled in favor of Rohrer to have the body camera video of the arrest released.

Officers Maurice Taylor resigned in February and Officer Cierra Brooks is still with the department.

Full statement from District Attorney Travis Page:

“Following the release of the Gastonia Police Department body-worn camera footage, there have been questions posed as to whether the officers involved would face a criminal investigation and/or criminal charges.

“I believe then, as I do now, that the only criminal acts depicted in the body cam footage of October 13, 2021, were committed by Joshua Rohrer, who resisted, delayed, and obstructed the actions of officers Brooks and Taylor. On two occasions, a grand jury found probable cause to support those allegations.

My office’s dismissal of the relevant charges as part of a plea agreement was in no way a repudiation or negative reflection of the actions of the officers involved; in fact, it was an act of mercy given to a veteran with a very concerning criminal history in hopes that he would receive the assistance he dearly needs.”

