Gastonia pharmacist accused of providing Oxycodone, Xanax without prescription

A pharmacist in Gastonia has been indicted after being accused of writing prescriptions to people who shouldn’t have been receiving them.

According to federal documents, Cole Dixon Moore has been charged with five counts of providing oxycodone without a prescription and one count of providing Xanax without a prescription.

Moore worked at Prescription Plus, according to social media.

Channel 9′s Ken Lemon spoke with Kevin Oliver, the director of Pheonix Counseling Services in Gastonia, about the incident.

He said there is a system that tracks the inventory at each pharmacy, and that’s likely why agents filed charges.

“For someone to not be under the care of a physician is the biggest worry because of overdosing, misuse, or just long-term concerns,” Oliver explained.

According to the indictments, the charges carry a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $1 million fine.

