Gastonia Police arrested two men yesterday for bank robbery

Two men are in Gaston County Jail accused of robbing the PNC Bank on South New Hope Road Wednesday.

Gastonia Police charged 37-year-old Shawn Antonio Clarke of Charleston, South Carolina, and 53-year-old Steven Edward Henson Jr. of Gastonia, with robbery on Wednesday. Both were booked into Gaston County Jail under bonds of $150,000 each.

Gastonia Police responded to the PNC Bank, located at 500 S. New Hope Road, at 2:17 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16, concerning a reported bank robbery.

Officers reported that a man entered the bank and passed a note to a bank teller demanding money.

The suspect received cash from the bank and was last seen entering the passenger side of a car and leaving the area.

After the suspects left the area, Gastonia Police saw the suspected vehicle traveling on South Trenton Street and West Harvie Avenue.

The officers stopped the vehicle and identified Henson as the driver and Clarke as the passenger.

Officers located evidence from the bank robbery inside the vehicle.

Clarke and Henson were arrested and charged with robbery.

