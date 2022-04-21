Gastonia Police ask for help locating missing teen

Gastonia Police are looking for 15-year-old Isaiah Preston Owens who was reported missing.

Gastonia Police are asking for the public's help in locating 15-year-old Isaiah Preston Owens, who was reported missing by his family.

Police say Owens has brown eyes and black hair, is 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs 130 pounds.

Anyone with information regarding Owens is asked to call Gastonia Police at 704-836-0071.

