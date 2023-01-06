Gastonia Police ask public for help in solving 2021 homicide

Gastonia Police released four photographs Friday of individuals who may have information into the July 2021 unsolved slaying of a Gastonia barber inside his Allison Avenue home.

Police say the four men are not considered suspects at this time, but they were at Johnny "John Luke" Moore's home before the 33-year-old man was fatally shot on July 26, 2021.

Gastonia Police released four photographs Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, depicting four men investigators would like to talk to about the July 2021 slaying of John Luke Moore in his Allison Avenue home. Police say the four men are not considered suspects in the killing at this time.

Police hope the public can help identify the four men so that investigators can speak to them about the case. The reward for any information that leads to an arrest in this case is $5,030. Moore's family has contributed about $4,000 to that reward fund, including more than half by holding a fish and chicken wing dinner as a fundraiser.

Gastonia Police released this photograph Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, depicting a man who visited the Allison Avenue home of John Luke Moore before his slaying in July 2021. Police say this man is not considered a suspect at this time, but he may have information into the homicide.

The four images, which are not particularly clear, come from a surveillance camera Moore had set up at his house, according to police.

Police say Moore was killed during a home invasion.

Moore had been fulfilling a lifelong dream by working as a barber at Next Level Barber Academy, where he was a 2018 graduate.

"John started talking about being a barber when he was like 8 or 9 years old. He would want to practice and cut hair on us," his brother, Stephan Moore said in 2022. "It had always been a dream of his, outside of also playing some kind of professional sport, but the love for being a barber grew stronger even as he got into high school."

And the grieving never ceases, his brother said.

John Luke Moore fulfilled a lifelong dream by becoming a barber, his family said. His July 2021 slaying remains unsolved.

"You know, even when this case is solved, we'll still grieve," he said. "John was a very charismatic, selfless person. He was someone who cared so much about others before himself. He was so excited to become a barber and serve the community. He was so much, meant so much to us that we will never get that back even when the investigation is solved."

Gastonia Police released this photograph Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, depicting a man who visited the Allison Avenue home of John Luke Moore before his slaying in July 2021. Police say this man is not considered a suspect at this time, but he may have information into the homicide.

Gastonia Police released this photograph Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, depicting a man who visited the Allison Avenue home of John Luke Moore before his slaying in July 2021. Police say this man is not considered a suspect at this time, but he may have information into the homicide.

Police ask that anyone with information about Moore's killing to call Gastonia Police detectives at 704-836-0041 or Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

Gastonia Police released this photograph Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, depicting a man who visited the Allison Avenue home of John Luke Moore before his slaying in July 2021. Police say this man is not considered a suspect at this time, but he may have information into the homicide.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@gastongazette.com. Support local journalism by subscribing here.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police ask public for help in solving 2021 homicide