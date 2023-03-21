Gastonia police conduct homicide investigation outside nightclub

Gastonia police are conducting a homicide investigation Tuesday afternoon outside Remedies Restaurant and Nightclub along Union Road.

There was a report of a shooting at 4:30 p.m. and 12th Avenue was closed between Union Road and Anderson Street during the investigation, police said.

The victim is a male, police said.

The investigation was in the parking lot.

On Nov. 12, 2020, six people, including two police officers, were shot at the Gastonia nightclub.

Shortly after that, the government forced the club to surrender its alcohol license.

No further information has been released.

