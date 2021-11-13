Gastonia Police have earned respect for job they do

I had the privilege of attending the city of Gastonia Citizen’s Police Academy these past few weeks. Over several weeks, we got to see the inner workings of the Police Department and the types of situations our officers encounter on a daily basis.

We learned about traffic, crime scene investigation, SWAT, detective work, and street crimes. Every officer I met was professional, competent, and dedicated.

I’m left with a deep respect for the work they do and the care they have for the city and its residents.

As a native Gastonian, I have been skeptical of the police’s effectiveness and training. Since they patrol areas based on past calls for service, they frequently drive through my neighborhood in Highland. I also know that, based on 2019 and 2020 data, Gastonia police pull Black people over disproportionately compared to white people.

I believe the more often my neighbors and family members interact with police, the more they are at risk for being harmed.

Last year, during the protests against police brutality, I engaged the city about their use of force policies and the number of incidents involving use of force such as K-9s, tasers, and guns. The city was incredibly transparent, publishing all their policies on the city website and sending me statistical data on the use of force.

The good news is that, despite recent high profile incidents (Shae Jones and Joshua Rohrer), the police department’s use of force is rare and rarely deadly. Officers receive training on de-escalation techniques and the use of force continuum so that the least amount of force necessary is applied. However, more can be done.

During my ride along with patrol, the officer was dispatched to two mental health calls and a loud noise complaint. Since none of these calls involved a crime, all the officer could do was talk to the people and leave. Instead of hours of training on weapons, police should have a mental toolbox of conflict resolution skills.

Their training on suspicious behavior should include behavioral differences due to ethnicity, language barriers, and disability, so that when they encounter someone, they correctly identify whether that person is a threat or not. Even if someone is violent toward them, officers are already trained to protect themselves and others without pulling their gun.

The officers who spoke to us had rarely fired or even pointed their guns at people.

Patrol officers use their people skills far more often than they use their weapons.

Police carrying guns are not the ones who should respond to the majority of calls in Gastonia. According to the LexisNexis Community Crime Map, most of the crimes in Gastonia are assault, larceny, and drug offenses. Instead of the police, community care teams should respond to calls involving those who have fallen through the social safety net.

Along with social service organizations, they can work with people to provide long-term solutions. The homeless need secure housing so they can find work and deal with addiction or mental health.

Domestic violence victims need counseling, income, and housing so they can leave those situations. People who use their fists instead of words need support to change behavior patterns.

Employers should “ban the box” so that felons can find work and rebuild their lives. I encourage communities to set up self-help networks to support our neighbors instead of calling the police on them.

I respect our police department, and I know our leaders are working on solutions that benefit everyone while keeping the city safe. Now that I’ve had an inside view, I will continue to advocate for good pay and training for the police department while asking for strategic and long-term changes.

I encourage local residents to apply for the Citizen’s Police Academy when it’s held next year, and, if you are further interested in supporting public safety, join the Citizens on Patrol to work alongside the police. Together we can work toward a city that is safe and equitable.

Crystal Byrd Farmer is a resident of Gastonia.

Crystal Byrd Farmer receives a certificate for graduating the Gastonia Police Academy from Chief Travis Brittain as Assistant Chiefs Trent Conard and Nancy Brogdon watch on.

