Gastonia Police employee fired over controversial Facebook posts

A spokesperson for the Gastonia Police Department was fired for comments he allegedly posted to Facebook through the department’s page, The Gaston Gazette reports.

Police Public Information Officer Rick Goodale was first suspended without pay in July when the city was sued for the comments.

The federal lawsuit against the city of Gastonia accuses Goodale of using the police department’s Facebook page to harass a veteran who was arrested in October 2021.

As of August 8, his employment was terminated, City Manager Michael Peoples told the Gazette.

Peoples said Goodale was fired for “failing to obey directions from a supervisor and for violating the city’s social media policy,” the Gazette reports.

