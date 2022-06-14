Gastonia police say girl, 6, drowned after stacking chairs to climb into neighbor’s pool

Gastonia police are investigating after a 6-year-old girl drowned in her neighbor’s pool, they said.

Officers said they were called at about 4:30 p.m. Saturday to a home on South Emerson Street after a child reportedly drowned in a backyard pool.

ALSO READ: Deputies: Dive teams pull body of missing 20-year-old swimmer from Catawba River

Police said family members pulled the girl, Za’myah Judge, out of the above-ground pool and attempted life-saving measures before first responders arrived. When they arrived, first responders took over her care and took Judge to the hospital, where she was confirmed to have died.

Police believe Judge stacked several chairs against her next-door neighbor’s locked pool gate, climbed over the gate and then got into the water, they said. Officers said her younger brother told investigators he saw her get into the water. He said he ran to get help after he didn’t see her resurface.

There is no foul play suspected in Judge’s death, investigators said.

(WATCH BELOW: CMPD investigating drowning death of 3-year-old in east Charlotte pond)



