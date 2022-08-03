Gastonia Police investigate eighth homicide of year after man found dead inside home

A 48-year-old man died early Wednesday morning as the result of a possible assault inside a home.

Gastonia Police were sent to a home on the 700 Belfast Drive, near Shannon Bradley Road in West Gastonia, around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday.

When police arrived they reported finding Donald Watts of Gastonia deceased inside the home. Police report it appears Watts had been assaulted, but declined to list an exact cause of death pending an autopsy report.

Police hope to talk to someone who may have information on the incidents.

Police ask that anyone with information regarding this homicide to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Callers may remain anonymous.

This marks the eighth homicide in Gastonia this year.

Police lights

