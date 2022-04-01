Gastonia Police investigate shooting near courthouse

Investigators work in the rain at the scene of a shooting on West Long Avenue at North Falls Street near the Gaston County Courthouse Thursday morning, March 31, 2022.

A 53-year-old Gastonia man was shot Thursday morning on Long Avenue near the Gaston County Courthouse and taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center.

Randy Keith Gibson did not suffer "life-threatening" injuries in the shooting.

The shooting occurred outside on West Long Avenue near North Falls Street, a small side road between the courthouse and the Gastonia water plant, at 10:23 a.m. Thursday, March 31, 2022.

Jean Bruneau, 35, of Mays Landing, New Jersey, faces charges of attempted first-degree murder and malicious secret assault in the shooting. He was booked into Gaston County Jail without bond at 8:13 p.m. Thursday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police: One taken to hospital after shooting near courthouse