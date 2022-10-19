Gastonia Police investigate theft of sports doll

Gastonia Police officers are investigating a theft of a unique item from a dental office and have a suspect on camera.

Police say a man stole an 11 inch 1998 Starting Lineup Timeless Legend collectible doll of former golfer Arnold Palmer from a dental office at 991 W. Hudson Blvd. The breaking and entering and theft occurred on Sunday, Oct. 16, according to police.

The Arnold Palmer doll is in the original box and has Palmer’s signature on the inside of the box. The reported value by the owner is approximately $4,000. Palmer, who died in 2016 at age 87, was considered one of the greatest and most charismatic players in golf. Known as "the King," Palmer had 62 wins on the PGA Tour dating back to the 1950s.

Police are asking for the public's help in this case. If anybody sees this unique item show up for sale at any pawn stores or on any online marketplaces/yard sales sites, police ask that you call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000. Police are also seeking information on the man caught on video.

Tipsters may be eligible for a cash reward and callers may remain anonymous.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at Kellis@GastonGazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Arnold Palmer doll stolen from Gastonia dentist office