Gastonia police investigating after 48-year-old man found dead inside home

Gastonia police are investigating a homicide early Wednesday morning.

At around 2:30 a.m., officers responded to a home on Belfast Drive to check on a resident after a possible assault.

Upon arrival, they found 48-year-old Donald Watts dead inside the home.

Authorities are still waiting for the autopsy results to determine Watts’ exact cause of death.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at 704-861-8000.

