Gastonia police investigating death after shooting

Police in Gastonia are investigating a death after they were called to a shooting late Thursday night.

It happened along Crescent Lane near Newcastle Road around 11 p.m. A Channel 9 crew was at the scene as police investigated the area for several hours.

No other details are currently available.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

