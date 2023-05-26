Gastonia police investigating death after shooting
Police in Gastonia are investigating a death after they were called to a shooting late Thursday night.
It happened along Crescent Lane near Newcastle Road around 11 p.m. A Channel 9 crew was at the scene as police investigated the area for several hours.
No other details are currently available.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
