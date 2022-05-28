Gastonia police investigating homicide after overnight shooting

The Gastonia Police Department said it is investigating a homicide after a shooting Friday night.

According to a police report, a person was shot inside a vehicle near Rankin Avenue and North King Street before midnight.

READ MORE: Four people hurt in separate shootings Friday night in Gastonia, police say

A Gastonia police spokesperson confirmed officers are investigating a homicide of an adult male.

The spokesperson said they were waiting for additional information before sharing more.

This is a developing story. Check wsoctv.com for updates.

(WATCH BELOW: Gastonia police: Suspect accused of killing 19-year-old, hurting another turns himself in)



