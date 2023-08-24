Gastonia Police investigating local jewelry store robbery

Morris Jewelers in Gastonia fell victim to an armed robbery on Wednesday.

The robbery happened just before 4:00 p.m. at the store located on 1301 East Franklin Boulevard in Gastonia.

Police say two glass cases worth up to $7,000 were broken into.

The police report does not detail if anything was stolen from the store.

The suspects have not been arrested yet.

