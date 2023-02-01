Gastonia Police investigating after man found dead in road

Gastonia Police are conducting a death investigation after a man was found deceased outside in the 1200 block of Union Road.

Police are paramedics were called to a section of Union Road between Betty Street and East 12th Avenue at 4:54 p.m. Tuesday, Jan. 31. When emergency workers arrived they found the man deceased.

Police have not released any further details.

Police lights

