2 persons of interest being interviewed after 3 shot at Eastridge Mall, chief says

Two men and one woman were hurt in a shooting at the Eastridge Mall on Friday afternoon, according to the chief of the Gastonia Police Department. Two persons of interest were also being questioned.

Police said there is no active threat at the mall.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed officers were investigating a shooting at the mall on North New Hope Road in Gastonia after 12 p.m. on Friday.

Gaston Emergency Medical Services told Channel 9 three people were shot and were taken to the hospital. GPD said all three were expected to recover from their injuries.

In an update just before 1:45 p.m., Gastonia Police Chief Travis Brittain said they were getting mixed information about whether the shooting happened inside the mall’s food court or outside the mall.

UPDATE: GPD continues to work to clear the mall. Family members of shoppers/ employees who are coming to mall looking for loved ones are asked to go to the parking lot of Luck Samurai at 116 N New Hope Rd — Gastonia Police (@GPDNC) June 10, 2022

According to police, at least one suspect was reportedly seen running from the mall in the direction of a neighboring woodline.

Chief Brittain said they were interviewing witnesses and had two persons of interest at the station who were being interviewed. He also said at this point, it is too early to determine a motive for the shooting, but they have not ruled anything out.

Police said investigators were going store to store helping people inside to exit the mall. They directed family members of shoppers and employees who were coming to the mall looking for their loved ones to go to the parking lot of Luck Samurai at 116 North New Hope Road.

Gastonia police said the mall is locked down and it would provide further updates on its Twitter page: @GPDNC.

The North Carolina Department of Motor Vehicles License Plate Agency at Eastridge Mall is temporarily closed, according to a tweet from the agency.

