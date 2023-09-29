Gastonia Police investigating three overnight shootings

Three shootings in Gastonia between Thursday night and Friday morning left two people in the hospital.

The first shooting happened on Pear Street around 10:30 p.m., but no one was hospitalized. GPD told Channel 9 the victim was grazed and refused treatment.

Gastonia Police later responded to an apartment complex just after midnight on Southside Avenue near Lyon Street where they found one person shot.

The victim was hospitalized and is in critical condition.

In another shooting later in the night, one person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after being shot near Rocky Ridge Way.

This shooting happened around 1 a.m. Friday and is connected to an attempted robbery.

One person has been arrested and charged in this case.

Channel 9 has asked CMPD what led to the shootings and if they have anyone in custody.

