Gastonia police officer charged with conspiracy, obstruction of justice

An officer with the Gastonia Police Department was arrested in Mecklenburg County this week on multiple criminal charges, according to the Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department.

The GPD officer was identified as Xana Dove, 26. CMPD said she was arrested Thursday evening.

Police haven’t released many details, but CMPD said Friday that Dove is charged with two counts of obstruction of justice, conspiracy to obtain property by false pretenses, and filing a false police report.

ALSO READ: Cornelius officer charged with child sex-related crimes, sheriff’s office says

Channel 9 is working on getting more information about what led to the charges.

Dove has been with the Gastonia Police Department for a little over a year. A post shared on X by GPD in February highlighted Dove working with the Western District Patrol and said she had been with the department for nine months.

We’ve also reached out to GPD for an update on Dove’s status with the department.

SEE MORE: CMPD officer charged with DWI after being found in patrol car along I-277, chief says

As of Friday morning, Dove was still listed in custody in the Mecklenburg County jail.

This is a developing story, check back for updates.

(WATCH: Police officer fired, accused of distributing child sex abuse material)