Gastonia police officer fires weapon after encountering armed person at a home; road closed
An officer with the Gastonia Police Department fired their gun after they encountered an armed subject Monday night.
At about 6 p.m., officers responded to a home in the 1200 block of East Hudson Boulevard about someone who had a gun.
The armed person was believed to be inside a residence, then placed into custody, police said.
The armed person was not struck by gunfire.
East Hudson Boulevard was closed during the incident.
No further information has been released.
