Gastonia Police officer fires weapon at suspect

A Gastonia Police officer fired a gun at a suspect who was armed Monday night.

Neither the suspect nor the officer were injured in the incident and the person was taken into custody.

Gastonia Police were called to the 1200 block of East Hudson Boulevard at 6:03 p.m. Monday, Dec. 19, in regard to a person with a gun.

Officers encountered the armed person and a Gastonia Police officer fired their gun. The person went into a house. Police took the person into custody shortly after.

