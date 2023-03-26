A Gastonia Police officer shot and killed a man who had just shot someone else early Sunday morning, police said.

Police were called to a house on the 300 block of Osceola Street at 5:05 a.m. in regards to a shooting: A man had shot another man in his upper body, leaving him with life threatening injuries, police said.

After police arrived, a police officer shot and killed the alleged shooter. Police did not explain what exactly happened in the moments leading up to the shooting, but the man the police officer shot was pronounced dead at the scene.

Neither man was identified, and police did not explain how the men knew one another.

The first man who was shot was hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police officer shoots and kills man