Gastonia police officer wedged between vehicles during larceny arrest

GASTONIA, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A Gastonia police officer was wedged between two vehicles as a suspect was attempting to leave the scene during an arrest, according to the Gastonia Police Department.

Officers responded to the Walmart at 223 N. Myrtle School Road around 5:10 p.m. on Friday about someone who was stealing from the store.

While the suspect, 31-year-old Sherella Janice Dudley, was being issued a citation for larceny, she got into her car and attempted to leave, officials said.

During the attempt, Dudley hit another vehicle and wedged an officer in between the two vehicles. Thankfully, the officer was not injured.

Other officers arrived and were able to arrest Dudley without further incident. Her children were released to the custody of other family members and DSS was notified.

Dudley was booked into the Gaston County Jail under a $20,000 secured bond for the charges of:

Shoplifting

Assault on a government official

Damage to property

Assault with a deadly weapon

Resisting a public officer

