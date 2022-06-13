Gastonia police release timeline in Eastridge Mall shooting

Police in Gastonia are sharing new information about the shooting on Friday at Eastridge Mall.

On Monday, police said an 18-year-old was leaving mall when he “came in contact with” a 17-year-old.

Officers said there was an argument and then both of the teenagers pulled guns.

Investigators said the 18-year-old won’t be charged because they pulled a gun in self-defense. However, the 17-year-old had a first appearance in court Monday.

Channel 9 previously reported that two persons of interest initially were questioned, but Channel 9′s Ken Lemon learned later Friday that the 17-year-old was charged with several counts of assault with a deadly weapon.

His identity will not be released due to his age.

A spokesperson for the department confirmed officers were investigating the shooting at the mall, on North New Hope Road in Gastonia, after 12 p.m. on Friday. Gaston Emergency Medical Services told Channel 9 that three people were shot and were taken to the hospital. GPD said all three were expected to recover.

