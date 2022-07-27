Gastonia police to release video of veteran’s arrest that shows officer stunning dog

After an Army veteran spent months urging them, Gastonia police say they plan to release the body camera video of his 2021 arrest.

Joshua Rohrer said police officers shocked his service dog with a stun gun during an arrest in Oct. 2021. The dog died in a crash a few days later.

For months, Rohrer has been petitioning to have the video released. That’s expected to happen Wednesday night or Thursday morning.

Now that the ruling has been made, police still need to send that footage to him. He lived through it and he’s already seen it, but he claims it’s like seeing a horror movie. He said he wanted the public to see how he says police treated him.

“It’s very important for the public to know that stuff so that this never happens again,” Rohrer said in court in December. “I hope that this situation sheds some light on that.”

Rohrer said police accused him of panhandling in the street with his service dog named Sunshine. He held her vest during the hearing Wednesday.

Rohrer said police roughed him up, separated him from Sunshine -- which he said violated a right afforded to everyone with a service animal -- and then used a stun gun on the dog.

He said she became disoriented for days and was later hit by a car.

Police attorney Laura Burton wanted some video withheld, claiming social media attacks have been relentless on the department and have also have been aimed at the two officers involved. She read some of the posts in court on Wednesday.

“‘Every one of you should be hunted down and killed, then all of your family members including husbands, wives and children because you don’t deserve to live in this world,’” Burton read.

“They just don’t care. They have no remorse whatsoever for what they did,” Rohrer said.

He said the two officers involved should be charged. One has already left the force.

Police said per the judge’s order, they will publicly post that video as soon as it is uploaded online. They say they are working on that now.

Gastonia police are conducting an internal investigation of the arrest, but the courts are still moving forward with prosecuting Rohrer for panhandling and resisting arrest.

