Gastonia Police respond to double shooting near Lineberger Park Saturday

Gastonia Police responded to a double shooting Saturday on Garrison Boulevard near Lineberger Park that sent two people to the hospital.

One person was reportedly shot in the face, the other in the leg, according to Gaston Emergency Medical Services reports.

Police were called to the area of East Garrison Boulevard between Chestnut and Church streets, just one block east of Lineberger Park, at 1:12 p.m. Saturday.

At least nine Gastonia Police patrol cars and two Gaston County Sheriff's Office vehicles responded, as well as a city fire truck and GEMS vehicle.

Both of those transported to the hospital were responsive while being taken to CaroMont Regional Medical Center, according to GEMS.

Check back at GastonGazette.com for updates to this story.

You can reach Kevin Ellis at 704-201-7016 or email him at kellis@gastongazette.com.

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia double shooting near Lineberger Park & Garrison Blvd Saturday