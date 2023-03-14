Gastonia police search for suspected jewlrey thief

The Gastonia Police Department is searching for a person accused of stealing from the Banter by Piercing Pagoda inside the Eastridge Mall on March 2.

The suspect asked an employee to look at a gold rope chain and charm, according to police.

Police say the person snatched it from the employee and then left.

The thief got off with nearly $1,900 worth of jewelry, according to a police report obtained by Channel 9.

The Gastonia Police Department is asking anyone who may know the suspect to call Crime Stoppers of Gaston County at (704) 861-8000.

