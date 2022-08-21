Gastonia Police seek clues after 9-year-old boy shot inside home

A 9-year-old boy was seriously injured Friday night after being shot inside a home in the 1200 block of West Fourth Avenue.

The child was taken to the hospital.

Police were called to the home at 11:28 p.m. Friday. They believe the shots were fired by an unknown person outside the home.

Police ask that anyone with information about this shooting to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000. Callers can remain anonymous and may may be eligible for a cash reward.

