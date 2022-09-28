Gastonia Police seek South Carolina woman accused of shooting gun at husband

Gastonia Police are looking for a Chester, South Carolina, woman accused of firing several gunshots at her husband, but missing him.

Police say they have obtained attempted a warrant for first-degree murder against 31-year-old Jasmine Gore related to a shooting that occurred around 8:15 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24, on the 200 block of South Chestnut Street in the Highland community. Gore also faces charges of assault with a deadly weapon with intent to kill or seriously injure, assault with a deadly weapon, and discharging a firearm within the city limits.

Police officers say Gore was at the location on South Chestnut Street when she saw her 31-year-old husband exit a vehicle in the parking lot. After he exited the car, Gore fired multiple shots at him. No one was struck by the gunfire, police say.

After firing the shots, Gore fled in her car and her husband called 911 to report the shooting, according to police.

Police lights

This article originally appeared on The Gaston Gazette: Gastonia Police seek South Carolina woman for shooting gun at husband