Gastonia police seeking help finding man who last seen in December

Detectives with the Gastonia Police Department are asking for the public’s help in finding a man that was last heard from a few weeks ago.

Kyle Goulet, 26, was last heard from by his family on Dec. 20 over the phone. He was last seen in the area of West Hudson and Clyde Street in Gastonia.

Goulet is around 5-feet, 6-inches tall, according to authorities. He has blonde hair and hazel eyes.

ALSO READ: Investigation into disappearance of missing Cornelius girl continues in Madison County

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Goulet is asked to call detectives at 704-836-0071.

(WATCH BELOW: 110 lives lost to violence in 2022, CMPD says; here’s what police are doing about it)