Gastonia Police share video of suspected vehicle after shooting at store

Police in Gastonia are investigating a shooting that happened earlier this week at a convenience store, and the police department released surveillance video on Wednesday that appears to show the suspect vehicle at the time of the shooting.

A 34-year-old man was hurt in the shooting on Sunday at Soo’s Market on W. Davidson Avenue, according to the Gastonia Police Department. Investigators found that the victim was shot outside of the store, and he called 911 from a nearby home.

First responders took the victim to a hospital, where he was treated for non-life threatening injuries.

On Wednesday, GPD released a surveillance video showing the outside of Soo’s Market at the time of the shooting. You can see a dark-colored car enter the left side of the screen, and the victim appears to be hit before running away out of the frame.

The police department is asking anyone with information about the suspect or the suspect’s vehicle to call Crime Stoppers at 704-861-8000.

