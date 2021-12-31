Gastonia veteran has criminal case postponed

Joshua Rohrer outside court on Thursday, Dec. 2, 2021, with his new service dog Justice Rae.

Joshua Rohrer is ready to fight the charges against him — but he hasn't had a chance yet.

Rohrer, who served in the Army National Guard and spent time in Iraq, was arrested Oct. 13 and accused of resisting arrest and panhandling near the Gastonia Target store.

He denies the allegations against him. On Thursday, he appeared in Gaston County District Court, where he was hoping the charges would be dropped.

Instead, the case was rescheduled for April 21.

"That's just for me to go in there and say, 'not guilty,'" he said.

Rohrer's arrest in Gastonia sparked public debate after witnesses claimed that police were rough with Rohrer and his service dog, Sunshine, who was hit and killed by a car in Cleveland County while Rohrer was in Gaston County Jail.

Rohrer appeared in court earlier this month because WCNC Charlotte asked Superior Court Judge Stephan Futrell to order the release of body and dash cam footage related to Rohrer's confrontation with police. Futrell did not order the footage released.

Rohrer is hoping the decision will be appealed, but "it's kind of costly."

Now, Rohrer is hoping he can somehow get his court date moved up "because I want a fast and speedy trial."

