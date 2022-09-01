Gastonia woman charged in connection to 2018 double-murder accepts plea deal

A Gastonia woman charged in connection to a double-murder will face three and half years in jail if she testifies against her codefendant.

Brittany Gidney accepted a plea on Thursday and now, Channel 9′s Ken Lemon has learned this all started because of an argument over a truck.

Lemon was in court Thursday for the emotional hearing in the 2018 case. Officials say the four people involved were all friends who let an argument go too far.

PREVIOUS: 'Our detectives never gave up’: Pair arrested in 2018 Gastonia double homicide

In court, Gidney agreed to testify against the man prosecutors say struck the fatal blows that killed two people at a home on Merry Avenue in Gastonia in 2018. Her charges have been downgraded from double murder to accessory after murder.

Gidney says codefendant Marcus Meadows got into an argument with Robert Metcalfe over Metcalfe’s truck. Gidney says she held a knife to 68-year-old Brenda Henson’s neck and then ran outside.

Prosecutors says Meadows beat Metcalfe to death with a claw hammer and stabbed Henson.

“Having a loved one murdered feels like a stolen life,” said Megan Joseph, Metcalfe’s daughter. “There is no reconciliation in our hearts that this was in God’s plan.”

“We’ve had a lot of pain and suffering missing her,” said Henson’s sister Pat Baker. “And she won’t get to see her grandson grow up.”

Gidney avoids a possible life sentence with the plea deal. Instead, she will get a three-and-a-half-year sentence, which may be completely served by the time she testifies in Marcus Meadow’s hearing.

(WATCH BELOW: DA’s Office: Man pleads guilty in shooting death of teen in southwest Charlotte)